COCOMI'S DEBUT: J-pop icon Takuya Kimura's elder daughter Cocomi, 19, has made her modelling debut on the cover of Vogue Japan. Her sister Koki, 17, who was featured on the cover of Elle Japan in 2018, made two posts on Instagram on Thursday - one of Cocomi's Vogue Japan cover and a rare picture of the two of them together - to congratulate her.

As Kimura, 47, and his wife, singer Shizuka Kudo, 49, were fiercely protective of their two children before their debut, images of them have been rare.

Koki wrote on Instagram to her 2.1 million followers about her sister: "You are the most beautiful person I know inside and out and you are definitely the best sister in the world. I'm soo happy that I get to finally share your pictures."

Cocomi, who plans to become a musician, started violin lessons when she was three and picked up the flute at 11. Her Vogue cover coincided with her appointment as the Japanese ambassador for French luxury brand Dior.