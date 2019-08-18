Nothing Else Matters for Metallica but to support charities in cities they play in

Metallica, whose song Wherever I May Roam was a big hit in 1991, are playing good Samaritans wherever they hold concerts.

In June, the American rockers, who are on their WorldWired tour, donated £40,000 (S$67,300) to a homeless charity called Coffee4Craig in Manchester in Britain.

The money came from Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation.

Set up in 2017, it supports communities through initiatives to boost education, ramp up the battle against hunger, and promote local services.

Coffee4Craig was founded by Mr Hendrix Lancaster and his wife Risha, in memory of her brother Craig White who died while sleeping rough.

According to the BBC, he told lead singer James Hetfield at a cheque presentation: "I'm trying not to cry."

The hard-metal band again showed their softer side in July, this time in Finland.

Their foundation gave 55,000 euros (S$84,500) to a children's charity called Hope Ry.

Last Wednesday (Aug 14), Daruieste Viata, a Romanian association building the country's first paediatric oncology hospital, was the latest beneficiary, getting 250,000 euros.

The good work has been noticed, with Metallica in 2018 getting the Polar Music Prize, a prestigious Swedish award that reflects significant achievements in music.

True to their benevolent image, the band gave the prize of one million Swedish kroner (S$143,275) to three charities.

As their hit song Nothing Else Matters indicates, doing good is high up on their play list.