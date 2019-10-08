Not a joke: Netizens angry over use of song by paedophile Gary Glitter in hit Joker movie

The song is heard when the Joker movie's titular character (played by Joaquin Phoenix, above) dances down a staircase.
PHOTO: WARNER BROS
Published
17 min ago
Movie audiences have gone wild over Joker, with the movie setting an opening-weekend box office record for an NC16-rated film in Singapore, with $1.89 million.

It also made $129 million in the United States despite concerns that the movie seems to be extending too much sympathy to a character with violent tendencies.

Detractors have now raised another red flag, pointing out that the box-office success will benefit Gary Glitter, who is jail for sexual offences.

Joker uses the song Rock And Roll (Part 2), which he co-wrote and was a hit for the British glam rocker in 1972.

The song is heard when the movie's main character (played by Joaquin Phoenix) dances down a staircase.

Netizens are aghast that Glitter could earn royalties from the use of the track.

USA Today reported that the reactions range from "So when you buy a ticket, remember who's getting some of that" to "I'm refusing to watch any @wbpictures or anything made by #WarnerBrothers @DCComics because @jokermovie uses music by a convicted notorious paedophile Gary Glitter".

But it is not clear how much Glitter, 75, will get.

Now serving a 16-year jail term, he first ran into trouble in 1997 over the possession of child pornography materials.

 
 

He fled to Vietnam, where he was said to have targeted pre-teen girls.

After serving a prison sentence there, he returned to Britain where he was convicted of assaulting young girls in 2015.

