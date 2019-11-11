Norwegian pop trio A-ha to perform in Singapore for the first time in 2020

SINGAPORE - Norwegian pop trio A-ha, best known for enduring hits such as Take On Me (1984) and Stay On These Roads (1988), will perform in Singapore for the first time at Singapore Turf Club on March 21 next year (2020).

The concert will also feature a 1980s-themed party with music that includes the decade's biggest hits. Fans are also encouraged to dress in 1980s fashion.

The show is part of a global tour named after the group's successful 1985 debut album Hunting High And Low.

Formed in 1982, A-ha comprises singer Morten Harket, guitarist Paul Waaktaar-Savoy, and keyboardist Magne Furuholmen.

The band has released 10 albums, including most recent one Cast In Steel in 2015.

They went on hiatus from 1994 to 1998, and split up in 2010. The group reformed in 2015 and has been touring regularly since then.

Harket says in a press statement: "With this tour, we want to share our excitement and nostalgia with our fans around the world and (this) allows us to celebrate that experience together."

Magne adds: "Revisiting this body of work now feels like inspiration rather than obligation."

Tickets from $148 go on sale Nov 13.