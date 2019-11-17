Nobody's chickening out: Five-hour wait for buffet in KFC outlet in new mall in Tokyo

A recent wait for a seat at a Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet in Tokyo took five hours.

But the customers were willing to be patient to enjoy a finger-licking treat because the branch - which opened on Nov 11 at the new Minami Machida Grandberry Park mall in Tokyo's Machida district - stands out from other KFC locations in the city by offering an all-you-can-eat buffet.

And the business model has made a flap among KFC fans because the buffet is not a one-off promotion but a permanent draw.

According to the SoraNews24 portal, the price you pay for getting hands-on with the food varies with the time you turn up.

Adults pay 1,980 yen (S$25) for an 80-minute lunch buffet while a 90-minute dinner buffet is set at 2,580 yen.

While chicken is naturally the star of the buffet, the outlet is bidding to get people to come back with other dishes like vegetable stew, garlic rice, lasagna, soups, curries and desserts.

The chicken is also served in other styles like rotisserie and tandoori.

For Singaporeans visiting Tokyo, the long wait can be spent wandering around the mall, with a text sent to you once your number comes up.

The mall has more than 200 retail outlets, including a Snoopy Museum.

Minami Machida Grandberry Park is 30 minutes away by train from Shibuya station.

Take the Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line and stop at Minami Machida Grandberry Park station.

But if you are heading to Osaka instead for the year-end holidays, two KFC outlets there reportedly offer buffets too.

Singaporeans, who love to slather their fried chicken with chillie sauce, should take along their own sachets because fast-food chains in Japan may not provide the condiment.