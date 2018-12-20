Nicky Wu and Liu Shishi to become parents next year

This is the season for celebrity baby news.

A day after Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok finally confirmed that his wife, model Moka Fang, is expecting again, Taiwanese media reported that singer-actor Nicky Wu is another celebrity who will become a father soon.

Apple Daily Taiwan reported on Thursday (Dec 20) that his wife, Chinese actress Liu Shishi, is five months pregnant and the couple are having a son. The estimated date of delivery is May next year.

The news was confirmed by Wu's mother, who has five grandchildren.

Wu, 48, also confirmed the news on his Weibo account on Thursday afternoon.

In a posted updated at 4.26pm, he wrote: "We are looking forward to a new member of the family with excitement and joy. Thank you, everyone, for your concern."

Liu, 31, was tagged in the post. Apple Daily Taiwan said she is currently staying in Taipei and likely to give birth in Taiwan.

Wu, a member of defunct Taiwanese boyband Little Tigers and the star of Chinese television serial Scarlet Heart (2011), married Liu, his on-screen lover, in Beijing in 2015 and held a wedding ceremony in Bali a year later.

Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan, who tied the knot in Bali in August, are also having their first child.

Other Hong Kong artists with babies due next year include celebrity couple Ruco Chan and Phoebe Sin, as well as Eliza Sam, who is married to investment banker Joshua Ngo.