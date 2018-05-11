New songs from Big Bang's Seungri and Girls' Generation's Yoona

SEOUL (Korea Herald/ANN) - Seungri of Big Bang will release a new song, Ignite, at midnight today (May 11), in collaboration with the Norwegian pair of DJ Walkzz and Julie Bergan.

And at 6pm on Sunday, Yoona of Girls' Generation will release the single To You in collaboration with guitarist Lee Sang Soon.

Ignite is the first in a line of collaborations with electronic dance music label Liquid State, YG Entertainment said. Seungri is a promotional ambassador for the label founded by Sony Music and Tencent Music Entertainment Group. Liquid State is planning a Liquid Nights EDM tour across the world, beginning with the launch party of Ignite at the Burning Sun club in the district of Gangnam, southern Seoul.

DJ Walkzz, whose real name is Alan Walker, is best known for his 2015 single Faded, which went platinum in more than 10 countries, including the US, UK and Germany.

According to S.M. Entertainment, To You is written by guitarist Lee with lyrics by Yoona. The two appear in the second season of the variety show Hyori's Bed & Breakfast on JTBC, where the guitarist and his wife, K-pop star Lee Hyori, provide lodging for guests at their home on Jeju Island.

Yoona is also scheduled to start a solo fan meeting tour titled So Wonderful Day #Story_1, on May 20 at Sejong University in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul.