New platform by radio station UFM100.3 and NAC initiative Hear65 to support local music

SINGAPORE - SPH Radio's Mandarin radio station UFM100.3 and Hear65, an initiative by the National Arts Council (NAC) and produced by independent music media company Bandwagon, are collaborating to provide Singaporean musicians with a new platform to celebrate and promote local music.

Live From The Lion City! is a showcase series of monthly performances which aims to raise the profile of Singaporean musicians and their music.

UFM100.3's assistant programme director Christie Ng says: "There is no lack of local talent in Singapore's music scene. What is lacking are platforms and opportunities.

"We hope that this collaboration with Hear65 will allow emerging musicians to hone and develop their potential."

Mr Kok Tse Wei, NAC's deputy director of music and performing arts, says: "As a national movement which celebrates and promotes all forms of Singaporean music, Hear65 is always on the look-out for like-minded partners. We are happy to work with UFM100.3 for this series to reach an even wider group of music listeners and audiences, and introduce them to an exciting cohort of Singaporean musicians."

The series' first performance will be held on Saturday (March 9), at multi-use space Room2F at Esplanade Mall. It will feature local singer-songwriter Boon Hui Lu, who is the series' ambassador.

Boon first rose to fame singing covers of songs on YouTube a few years ago. She is now signed to a record label and released her debut album, Honestly Me, two months ago.

LIVE FROM THE LION CITY! WHERE: Room2F, 02-19 Esplanade Mall, 8 Raffles Avenue WHEN: March 9 (Saturday), 3 to 5pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: The performances will also be streamed live on facebook.com/ufm1003

She says: "As the ambassador, I feel driven to continue advocating for local music and bringing it to the world."

Another two home-grown music acts will be sharing the stage with her at Saturday's event.

One is Marcus Lee Jun Wei, a musician who represented Singapore in the Sing! China television programme in 2017 and plans to release an original song this year.

Also performing is The Cold Cut Duo, a singer-songwriter band comprising Wilson Wong and Gwendolyn Lee which launched their first single, Take Flight, earlier this year.

The organisers hope the public can pledge their support for local music at the event's micro-site.