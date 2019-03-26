New Kevin Costner movie zooms in on detectives hunting outlaws Bonnie and Clyde

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - A new film starring Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson takes a fresh angle on the bloody tale of outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde, focusing instead on the two detectives who ended the lovers' criminal rampage across the United States.

In The Highwaymen, directed by John Lee Hancock, Costner plays one of a posse of officers who shot the pair dead in a dawn ambush in Louisiana in 1934. Harrelson plays his partner.

"We've chosen this one story about Bonnie and Clyde, and rather than tell their story, we've told the story of the men who hunted them down and risked their lives to bring a murder spree in America to an end," Costner said.

The 1967 move Bonnie & Clyde starred Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as the pair believed to have murdered 13 people, robbed banks, and staged kidnaps and car thefts.

But the new flick takes a very different path, Costner said in Madrid during a promotional tour. "The men who chased (them) were just average men doing their job," he said.

The Highwaymen will premiere on Netflix on March 29.

Asked whether movies that go straight to streaming services have the same cache as those released in cinemas, Costner noted that film and television producers were increasingly experimenting with releasing their work online.