Netizens quick to make memes following Avengers: Endgame trailer release

The trailer for the next Avengers film was released last Friday (Dec 7), and has since ignited a spark within netizens all over the world, with many quick to create funny memes based on the content.

The trailer has accumulated more than 57 million views on the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.

The fourth Avengers film, titled Avengers: Endgame, follows the third movie, which had a surprise ending - half the population of the cinematic universe was wiped out - that shocked many fans.

Warning, spoilers ahead.

The trailer picks up where Avengers: Infinity War left off, with Iron Man Tony Stark adrift in space.

He appears defeated, with the possibility of impending death as he has run out of food and water - and soon, oxygen.

The clip then shows a sequence of exchanges between Black Widow and Captain America, before ending with a scene showing Scott Lang, also known as Ant-Man, in a driveway waving at a camera, which presents a hopeful contrast to the doom and gloom of the surviving heroes shown in the rest of the trailer.

Fans were also glad to see Hawkeye return, as he was not in the third film.

Memes have flooded the Internet since the trailer dropped.

One particular topic that stood out with netizens was Captain America's clean-shaven face. In the third film, the super-hero sported a beard.

One Twitter user said: "Captain America shaved, guys. He means business."

Sucks that the Thanos snap also claimed Captain America's beard. pic.twitter.com/SCSBKB2IGL — Zachary D. Rymer (@zachrymer) December 7, 2018

Others poked fun at Lang.

Other Avengers: We lost. All of us.

Scott Lang: pic.twitter.com/oKXwP5klLG — 9GAG (@9GAG) December 7, 2018

Who you thought Who is really

was gonna save going to do it

the universe#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/zeAELytTxt — OA⛒ (@omaralejandro7) December 7, 2018

Another Twitter user teased fans by uploading blank photos along with the caption saying: "Screenshots of Loki's appearances in the trailer!"

Loki's death in the third film was confirmed by directors, much to the dismay of fans everywhere.

Many social media users took it upon themselves to get help for Iron Man, tweeting Nasa to rescue him.

Nasa replied with a tongue-in-cheek statement: "As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for 'Avengers, we have a problem'."

Hey @Marvel, we heard about Tony Stark. As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for “@Avengers, we have a problem.” But if he can’t communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man pic.twitter.com/zavXrsPljq — NASA (@NASA) December 9, 2018

Iron Man's plight drew comparisons with 2015 film The Martian, and a reddit user was quick to photoshop Tony Stark's face into a mock poster of the movie that starred Matt Damon.

Twitter user Chris Daniels speculated that Captain Marvel would be the one to rescue Stark from space.

Captain Marvel picking up Tony before he dies in space #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/qCj0ygZYm9 — Chris Daniels (@sirchrisdaniels) December 7, 2018

The movie is expected to be released in April 2019.

Twitter user VanLathan said: "I would sacrifice 50 per cent of you for it to be April already #AvengersEndGame."