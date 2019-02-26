Netflix picks up Malaysian movie about 2018 general election

KUALA LUMPUR - Netflix has given the vote of approval to Malaysian movie Rise Ini Kalilah, picking up rights to screen it from Feb 26.

Weaving in six stories, the plot tracks the build-up to last year's general election in Malaysia when the ruling coalition lost its long-held grip on power.

The movie, which was shot in Malaysia, Singapore and Britain, was screened in Malaysia and Singapore last year.

Producer Fred Chong, who tapped a multi-racial cast, had said Rise was not a political film.

"The world wants to know how a small democracy like Malaysia managed to make a monumental political shift without violence and bloodshed. So I told this story from the lens of six normal citizens, to demonstrate that the power of change comes from unity and determination of its people, not the elected politicians," he was quoted as saying by trade publication Variety.