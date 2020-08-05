NDP 2020: National Day online concerts to catch

SINGAPORE - While physical concerts are still off the cards, one can certainly get into the spirit of National Day by watching and singing along with these online performances.

SSO NATIONAL DAY CONCERT (ONLINE) - A NATION IN HARMONY

Filmed at an empty Esplanade Concert Hall, the Singapore Symphony Orchestra's National Day concert features conductor Darrell Ang, singer Benjamin Kheng, Bharatanatyam dancer Kshirja Govind, host Khairudin Saharom and sign language interpreter Janis Wong.

WHERE: Sistic Live

WHEN: Aug 15, 8pm until Aug 29

ADMISSION: $5, $10, $20, $30 or $50. Each ticket allows for five views.

14TH NATIONAL DAY SING-ALONG

Sing your heart out to National Day favourites such as Home, Xi Shui Chang Liu (Friendship Forever) and Voices From My Heart together with singers Abby Lai and Irwin.

Organised by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations and Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, the annual event goes online for the first time this year. President Halimah Yacob will also deliver a message.

WHERE: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Facebook page, Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations Facebook page and Mediacorp CAPITAL 958 Facebook page

WHEN: Aug 8, 7.38pm

ADMISSION: Free

GARDENS BY THE BAY AND MEDIACORP NATIONAL DAY CONCERT 2020

Home-grown music artists Nathan Hartono, Taufik Batisah, Inch Chua and Yung Raja will be joined by comedians Kumar, Gurmit Singh and Suhaimi Yusof as well as other local celebrities at this National Day gig. There will also be a performance by President Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, singing the song Home together with Taufik, actor Desmond Tan and singer-actress JJ Neo.

WHERE: Channel 5, meWATCH website and meWATCH on YouTube

WHEN: Aug 10, 8pm

ADMISSION: Free

SWINGING IN SINGAPORE - A CELEBRATION OF SINGAPORE'S 55TH BIRTHDAY

The Jazz Association Singapore Orchestra will perform jazz renditions of popular Singapore songs. The artist line-up includes music director Jeremy Monteiro, associate music director Weixiang Tan and singers and musicians such as Alemay Fernandez, Rudy Djoe, Melissa Tham, Shabir and Mohamed Noor.

WHERE: Jazz Association Singapore Facebook page and YouTube channel

WHEN: 23 Aug, 8pm

ADMISSION: Free

RED DOT AUGUST



PHOTO: ESPLANADE THEATRES ON THE BAY/FACEBOOK



The Esplanade's annual National Day celebrations include two of its music events - alternative music festival Baybeats and veteran artists concert series Coffee Morning & Afternoon Tea - moving online for the first time.

WHERE: Esplanade website and Facebook page

WHEN: Baybeats, Aug 21 to 23 (details to be announced) and Coffee Morning & Afternoon Tea, from Aug

ADMISSION: Free

Info: Baybeats page and Coffee Morning & Afternoon Tea page

SINGNATION!

Part of the Voices of Singapore Festival 2020, Singnation! is an online singalong session led by conductor-composer and Voices of Singapore artistic director Darius Lim. Held in conjunction with Capitol Singapore and Chijmes' Onward55Singapore virtual National Day celebration, participants can join in and sing via Zoom.

WHERE: Register for the Zoom session here, or watch here

WHEN: Aug 8, 8pm

ADMISSION: Free