Music Scene: 10 new J-pop and K-pop releases

SINGAPORE - Hotly anticipated albums and offerings from both power rookies and veteran voices have dominated new J- and K-pop releases in the past month. The Straits Times highlights 10 new releases in South Korea and Japan, from juggernaut boyband BTS to evergreen singer-songwriter Aiko.

1. RAP/POP

MAP OF THE SOUL: 7

BTS

Big Hit Entertainment

BTS, the biggest boyband in the world, mounted a stunning press tour in North America and beyond for their latest album, Map Of The Soul: 7, going on a slew of talk shows and performing in New York's Grand Central Terminal.

The album is stylistically varied and ambitious, with solo tracks and duets in the mix.

Listen out for rapper Suga's Interlude: Shadow - an emotional, introspective ride through the singer's experience with fame.

Black Swan is also a standout experience when paired with its dark, sensual music video.

2. POP

IT'Z ME

ITZY

JYP Entertainment

The South Korean girl group made an impressive debut in 2019. Their music video for Dalla Dalla chalked up 100 million views in 57 days, earning them the nickname of "monster rookies".

The quintet are back with their EP, It'z Me, which leads with the track Wannabe. The song is befitting of a group whose oldest members are born in the year 2000 - rebellious with a youthful, devil-may-care attitude.

3. ORIGINAL SOUND TRACK

GIVE YOU MY HEART

IU

EDAM Entertainment

The tidal wave of Crash Landing On You keeps going even after the hit Korean drama series has concluded, with singer IU's track on the soundtrack doing well on the charts. Her sweet voice pairs well with the longing love song.

4. POP

NCT #127 NEO ZONE

NCT 127

SM Entertainment

NCT 127, the sub-unit of South Korean boyband NCT, released their second full album with nine members. The lead track of the album, Kick It, is a powerful Bruce Lee-inspired offering - blending a very energetic chorus with softer, more melodic vocals in its verses.

5. POP

YOOK O'CLOCK

YOOK SUNG-JAE

Cube Entertainment

Boyband BtoB's lead vocalist Sungjae goes solo in this EP which showcases his range with seven different tracks, including the hip hop Hypnotised with member Peniel and the more R&B sounding HMHN with another member Ilhoon.

6. BALLAD

EVERYBODY HAS

CHUNGHA

MNH Entertainment

Chungha, who first came to the public's attention as a skilled dancer, is proving to be a strong singer as well with Everybody Has - a ballad that explores the universal feelings of exhaustion, stress and inadequacy.

7. R&B

LA LA LAND

PL

PL and Music&New

Give some love to the criminally underrated indie R&B talent PL, whose mellow, soulful voice soothes the ear.

His tracks are melodic and catchy and songs like Netflix in particular has an effortless sexiness that makes it perfect for repeat listening.

8. HIP HOP

TELL ME TELL ME

M-FLO

Avex Entertainment

Japanese hip-hop group m-flo's latest single is a fun ride, with catchy raps that get faster with the song and a healthy dose of autotune to inject some vibrancy.

The song is a collaboration between soloists Eill and Taichi Mukai and South Korean rapper Sik-K.

9. FOLK-POP

YUZUTOWN

YUZU

Toy's Factory Inc

Veteran Japanese group Yuzu retain their folksy roots in their new album and it shines through strongly in tracks like Hanasakumachi, which boasts old-school harmonisation and instrumentals.

10. POP

AOZORA

AIKO

Pony Canyon Inc

One can still hear the 44-year-old Japanese singer's signature youthful and almost innocent voice.

The breezy Aozora (Blue Sky), her latest single, has an optimistic sound with a fast-tempo chorus that will put a bounce into your steps.