Music Scene: 10 new Chinese soundtrack releases

SINGAPORE - A memorable television theme song can leave viewers humming long after the credits roll. When done well, a good soundtrack captures the show's spirit and themes. Here are 10 new Chinese soundtrack releases.

1. Original Soundtrack

Love Advanced Customization

Various artists

Hear it on: KKBox, Spotify and other online music platforms

China-born singer Evan Lin's sweet and sunny voice makes the strongest impression here - in Best Arrangement, the opening theme song for Chinese television drama Love Advanced Customization (2020).

His well-blended duet with Chinese singer Xue Mingyuan, Midsummer, is another sugary number.

2. Original Soundtrack

Fake Princess

Various artists

Hear it on: KKBox, Apple Music and other online music platforms



The cover of the soundtrack album of the Chinese period drama-comedy Fake Princess (2020). PHOTO: BEIJING YUM MUSIC CULTURAL



In Chinese period drama-comedy Fake Princess (2020), a female bandit becomes a fake bride to a prince - and the show's main theme song The Ordinary Families, performed by Singaporean singer-actress Eleanor Lee, captures this tension of class conflict in a light-hearted way.

Some tracks, such as Coming Back by Chinese singer Don Chu, also reflect the emotions that develop between the characters, as the prince finds himself gradually drawn to the bandit.

3. Original Soundtrack

You Are My Destiny



The cover of the soundtrack album of Chinese romance drama You Are My Destiny (2020). PHOTO: B'IN MUSIC INTERNATIONAL



Various artists

Hear it on: KKBox, Spotify and other online music platforms

Fans of Taiwanese indie songbird Ann Bai will love this release, which features her ethereal, airy voice on three tracks - Begin Of Love, Loveless and Let's Be Together.

Although the soundtrack is for Chinese romance drama You Are My Destiny (2020), not every number is a sappy love song. Under The Moon is a heady, bass-heavy tune by Taiwanese singer Hsiao Ping-chih that will get your head bopping and arms in the air.

4. Original Soundtrack

Workers



The cover of the original soundtrack of the Taiwanese HBO Asia original Workers (2020). PHOTO: HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC



Various artists

Hear it on: KKBox, Apple Music and other online music platforms

Several songs celebrate the happy-go-lucky vibe and camaraderie of the humble, hardworking construction workers portrayed in the six-part Taiwanese HBO Asia original Workers (2020).

The dramatic theme song YOUniverse, performed by Chinese newcomer Eric Wang, has a stirring chorus that captures the challenges and pain faced by the workers.

Taiwanese rock duo Power Station also milk the emotions on another theme song, Long Gone.

5. Original Soundtrack

So Bright 2



The soundtrack album cover of So Bright 2, a Singaporean musical web series. PHOTO: SENTANG ENTERTAINMENT



Various artists

Hear it on: KKBox, Spotify and other online music platforms

The soundtrack for the second season of Singapore musical web series So Bright (2018 to 2019), about a group of aspiring musicians, echoes the characters' youthful spirit.

The show's cast perform various numbers, but the standout is Singaporean singer-actor Aden Tan. His versatility shines through as he effortlessly traverses between flashy show tunes such as Daredevil Killer and tender love songs such as Don't Leave Me Behind.

6. Original Soundtrack

My Love, Enlighten Me



The cover of the original soundtrack album of Chinese romantic comedy series My Love, Enlighten Me (2020). PHOTO: HUACE MEDIA



Various artists

Hear it on: KKBox, Apple Music and other online music platforms

The sentimental songs for Chinese romantic comedy series My Love, Enlighten Me (2020) explore several aspects of love.

A Warm Warm Song by Chinese actress Liu Renyu, is a bubbly tune about infatuation, while Please Be Happy For Me by Chinese pop singer Liu Yu Ning, is a heartbreaking ballad about bearing sadness to see someone else happy.

7. Original Soundtrack

Lose To You



The cover of the song Lose To You, by Taiwanese actor Marcus Chang. PHOTO: SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT TAIWAN



Marcus Chang

Hear it on: KKBox, Spotify and other online music platforms

The closing theme song of Taiwanese drama Lost Romance (2020) unfortunately does not make for a happy ending.

Taiwanese leading man Marcus Chang's vocals sound colourless and lacking in emotion, and the song's several tonal changes result in a rather uneven listening experience.

8. Original Soundtrack

Little Lies



The cover of the song Little Lies. PHOTO: THE VOICE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP



Shiga Lin

Hear it on: KKBox, Apple Music and other online music platforms

Watch it here.

A theme song of the TVB romantic melodrama Life After Death (2020), this contemplative Cantonese number by Hong Kong singer-actress Shiga Lin ruminates on white lies which could cause misunderstandings and separation.

Its poetic music video features the actress in a room filled with white balloons, which possibly symbolise the well-intentioned untruths.When the balloons pop,it makes for a visually arresting scene and an impactful message about the eventual crumbling of such deceit.

9. Pop

Priceless Love



The cover of the album Priceless Love, by Hong Kong Cantopop singer Jinny Ng. PHOTO: THE VOICE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP



Jinny Ng

Hear it on: KKBox, Apple Music and other online music platforms

Since 2014, Hong Kong Cantopop singer Jinny Ng has enjoyed success with several TVB drama theme songs, many of which populate her latest album Priceless Love.

Among the offerings are the intriguing I Remember(crime thriller The Defected, 2019), the reflective Always Wrong from (drama Wonder Women, 2019) and the spirited Priceless Love(comedy-drama Neighborhood Finance, 2019).

10. Original Soundtrack

Player



The cover of the song Player, by Australia-born singer Julia Wu and Taiwan-born vocalist ChrisFlow. PHOTO: CHYNAHOUSE DIGITAL



Julia Wu and ChrisFlow

Hear it on: KKBox, Spotify and other online music platforms

Watch it here.

This R&B-infused work by Australia-born singer Julia Wu and Taiwan-born vocalist ChrisFlow is a theme song of Taiwanese variety show Super Taste: 48-hour Burning Desire!.

With its groovy vibe and gaudy but nostalgic music video, this catchy number will have you tapping along.