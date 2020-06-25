Music Picks: Stefanie Sun and Mao Buyi's online concerts, Khalil Fong's EP, and more

STEFANIE SUN 20TH ANNIVERSARY SURPRISE LIVE-STREAM

Home-grown Mandopop singer Stefanie Sun's debut album Yan Zi was released on June 9, 2000. To mark its 20th anniversary, she held a surprise live-stream gig on June 9.

A relaxed-looking Sun chatted about what she had been up to and happily performed barefoot, backed by several musicians. She sang tracks of hers such as Against The Light and, of course, the track from Yan Zi that made her a star, Cloudy Day; as well as English numbers, including American rock band Live's Lightning Crashes.

JIMMY FALLON, STING & THE ROOTS REMIX "DON'T STAND SO CLOSE TO ME" (AT-HOME INSTRUMENTS)



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



The grooviest reminder to practise social distancing is this remix of British rock band The Police's Don't Stand So Close To Me.

English singer Sting teams up with talk show host Jimmy Fallon and American hip-hop act The Roots in an online collaboration featuring some unusual instruments. The Roots' Questlove does joyous percussion work with scissors and forks.

MAO BUYI 2020 ONLINE CONCERT REVIEWING SECOND ALBUM XIAO WANG



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



Chinese singer Mao Buyi won the all-male singing contest The Coming One in 2017 and followed up with hit song Perfect Day, a tender celebration of the quotidian from his debut album of the same name a year later.

Fans will want to check out this intimate online concert featuring songs from his second album Xiao Wang (2020). Mao's nickname is Little Wang as his birth name is Wang Weijia.

R&B

HOME SWEET HOME

Khalil Fong



PHOTO: FU MUSIC



3.5 stars

What has Hong Kong-based Mandopop singer Khalil Fong been up to while staying in because of Covid-19?

Eating noodles for one. He sings and raps rapturously about spaghetti aglio e olio (garlic and oil), Yang Chun noodles and more on the track Noodles.

On Hair's A Little Long, he has a problem many would find familiar in recent times: "Hair's a little long, long/Who will help me cut it short, short?"

The singer makes a case for the power of music in these difficult times on Favorite Stuff: "Enjoying the beat, like floating in a weightless sea/Regardless of adult or child, music nourishes the soul."