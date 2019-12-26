Music picks: Harry Styles' Fine Line album review, Gala Laga, Salvatore Ganacci and Kilo Lounge closing party

POP ROCK

FINE LINE

Harry Styles

Columbia

4 stars

Whether filtered through the 1970s lens of psychedelic harmonies or idyllic Calfornian sunshine rock, British singer Harry Style's sophomore album is full of throwback influences - be it the sparkling, Fleetwood Mac-esque Golden, or the Crosby, Stills and Nash-esque hippie soft rock of Canyon Moon.

Yet, the music remains contemporary, buoyed by lush textures, modern production and Styles sounding better than he ever has.

Styles has also matured as a songwriter. He is unafraid to delve into details, like on tortured ballad Cherry, where he implores his ex-girlfriend with "don't you call him what you used to call me".

He traverses the ecstasy of romance on the soulful Lights Up and brassy, trumpet-laced Watermelon Sugar, to the subsequent heartbreak on brooding numbers like piano ballad Falling, and atmospheric progressive-pop number She.

But whether in ecstasy or agony, Styles takes chances within the pop-rock framework and remains irresistible as a modern pop star.

MARQUEE SINGAPORE PRESENTS SALVATORE GANACCI



PHOTO: TAO GROUP



Best known for his high-energy antics on stage after a video of his performance at dance music festival Tomorrowland went viral, Bosnia-born Swedish DJ Salvatore Ganacci returns to Singapore this weekend.

This time he brings his over-the-top shenanigans and dance moves to Marquee.

WHERE: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes At Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

WHEN: Dec 28,10pm to 6am. Doors open at 10pm.

ADMISSION: Limited early bird tickets at $28, and advanced tickets at $38 via www.marqueesingapore.com. $48 for ladies and $58 for guys at the door (includes one house pour).

GALA LAGA '19

Wisma Geylang Serai's Malay Youth Music Festival returns this weekend for its sophomore edition with performances by rock n roll quartet The Pinholes, homegrown indie elders The Stoned Revivals, all-girl percussion group Bloco Bonita, as well as bilingual rapper Fariz Jabba.With "laga" meaning "to clash" in Malay, the festival aims to be a platform for young local musicians to venture into the Malay language across musical genres.

WHERE: Wisma Geylang Serai, 1 Engku Aman Turn

MRT: Paya Lebar

WHEN: Dec 27 (1pm to 9.30pm), Dec 28 (1pm to 10pm) and Dec 29 (1pm to 10.30pm)

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.facebook.com/WismaGeylangSerai

DON'T CALL IT A FAREWELL

Say goodbye to Kilo Lounge version 2.0 as you say goodbye to 2019. To round off their three-year tenure in Tanjong Pagar, multi-genre club Kilo Lounge's last party of the year will feature a star-studded line up of some of its favourite homegrown DJs including Joshua P and Brendon P, as well as Manchester's JustMack.

WHERE: Kilo Lounge, 01-02, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road

MRT: Telok Ayer

WHEN: Dec 31, 10pm to 4am

ADMISSION: Regular entry at $35, or entry with free-flow (including entry to club, champagne toast at midnight and free flow beer, house wines and house spirits from 10pm to Midnight) at $70. Tickets available via ticketing.igo.events

INFO: www.facebook.com/events/625804894846824