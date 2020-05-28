Music picks: Carly Rae Jepsen's Dedicated Side B, Zouk Phuturescapes and Marquee ONE Live with MaRLo

DANCE-POP

Dedicated Side B

Carly Rae Jepsen

4 stars

It is hard to believe that Canadian singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen's latest surprise album drop - filled with joyous, sparkling pop songs - is essentially a collection of songs that did not make previous album Dedicated (2019).

Granted, she had 200 songs written for Dedicated to choose from- but there are some real gems on this B-side that stays in the same "modern take on 1980s synth-pop" vein.

Within that sphere, she still manages to show off her range.

This Is What They Say, co-written with English singer Dev Hynes (also known as Blood Orange) is an instant R&B ear worm straight out of the late 1980s,while the floaty, atmospheric Heartbeat is an affecting, slow burner of a ballad, complete with tinkling piano keys.

Back-to-back songs Felt This Way ("How come I can't stay away?") transitions into Stay Away with the same lyrical refrain of "How can I stay away?", almost like showing off how good she can make two different songs sound, with similar themes and lyrics.

Amid the doom and gloom of a global pandemic, her brand of positive pop music is a much needed salve.

BLACKOUT BROADCAST X FOODBANK FUNDRAISER



DJ Brendon P. PHOTO: BLACKOUT AGENCY



Singapore-based house and techno music party organiser Blackout Agency is bringing together DJs from Singapore and around the globe for a fundraiser for The Food Bank Singapore, which currently provides 10,000 meals daily.

Unlike virtual parties where you can see the DJ spinning, this will be audio only.

Expect eight hours of uninterrupted DJ mixes from local DJs like Brendon P and Zushan, as well as Gilles Wasserman (United States) and Nuno Dos Santos (Netherlands).

Donations can be made via this website.

WHEN: 12pm to 8pm, May 29

WHERE: Blackout Agency on Twitch

INFO: Facebook event

MARQUEE ONE LIVE WITH MARLO



PHOTO: MARQUEE SINGAPORE



Singapore's largest night club Marquee is keeping the virtual party going with their weekly Marquee ONE Live series after their first anniversary party last week (May 22),

Dutch trance DJ MaRLo kicks it off on Friday (May 29) with a set streamed live from Sydney.

Future international guest DJs lined up include Dannic, Dash Berlin, Blasterjaxx and Paul Van Dyk.

WHEN: May 29, 8pm to 10pm

WHERE: Marquee on Twitch

INFO: Marquee website

ZOUK PHUTURESCAPES



Dutch DJ San Holo. PHOTO: ZOUK



A series of three virtual parties spanning three time zones by Zouk and the Singapore Tourism Board kicks off this weekend, from Friday (May 29) to Sunday ( May 31).

The full line-up has some of the biggest names in dance music, such as renowned American DJ Diplo, and Dutch DJ San Holo alongside local rapper Yung Raja, electronic artist Jasmine Sokko and singer Benjamin Kheng .

Join the cyber partying from home via Zoom or Facebook and YouTube livestreams.

WHEN: 11pm in the United States on Friday (11am, May 30 Singapore time); 10pm on Saturday in Australia (8pm, Singapore time); and 5pm in Britain on Sunday (midnight, June 1 Singapore time)

WHERE: Zouk's Facebook page and YouTube channel, STB's Facebook page and YouTube channel

INFO: Register via this Google form to secure a spot on Zoom