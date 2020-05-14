Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
2. (-) Eight - IU featuring Suga
3. (2) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
4. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones And I
5. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
6. (7) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
7. (5) Say So - Doja Cat
8. (4) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
9. (6) Memories - Maroon 5
10. (10) Miss You 3000 - 831
• For the week of May 13 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (-) Eight - IU featuring Suga
2. (1) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
3. (2) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
4. (4) Toosie Slide - Drake
5. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
6. (5) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
7. (7) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
8. (6) Say So - Doja Cat
9. (-) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey
10. (10) Memories - Maroon 5
• For the week ending May 11
BILLBOARD
1. (6) Say So - Doja Cat
2. (4) Savage - Megan Thee Stallion
3. (2) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
4. (3) Toosie Slide - Drake
5. (5) The Box - Roddy Ricch
6. (7) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
7. (-) Pain 1993 - Drake featuring Playboi Carti
8. (8) Circles - Post Malone
9. (14) Rockstar - Baby featuring Roddy Ricch
10. (9) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
• For the week of May 16
HIT FM
1. (2) Me And You - Eric Chou
2. (6) Mr Chen - Don Chu
3. (14) Then I Met Him - Hu 66
4. (1) Coffee - Lu Han and Kris Wu
5. (-) Don't Tell - William Wei
6. (4) Show A Little More Care - Nicole Lai and Boon Hui Lu
7. (-) Getting Better - Michael Wong
8. (-) I Love You - Li Ronghao
9. (-) Young One - Meng Ran
10. (7) You Exist - Rachel Liang
• For the week ending May 8