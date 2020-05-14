Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

2. (-) Eight - IU featuring Suga

3. (2) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

4. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones And I

5. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

6. (7) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

7. (5) Say So - Doja Cat

8. (4) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

9. (6) Memories - Maroon 5

10. (10) Miss You 3000 - 831

• For the week of May 13 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (-) Eight - IU featuring Suga

2. (1) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

3. (2) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

4. (4) Toosie Slide - Drake

5. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

6. (5) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

7. (7) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

8. (6) Say So - Doja Cat

9. (-) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey

10. (10) Memories - Maroon 5

• For the week ending May 11

BILLBOARD

1. (6) Say So - Doja Cat

2. (4) Savage - Megan Thee Stallion

3. (2) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

4. (3) Toosie Slide - Drake

5. (5) The Box - Roddy Ricch

6. (7) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

7. (-) Pain 1993 - Drake featuring Playboi Carti

8. (8) Circles - Post Malone

9. (14) Rockstar - Baby featuring Roddy Ricch

10. (9) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

• For the week of May 16

HIT FM

1. (2) Me And You - Eric Chou

2. (6) Mr Chen - Don Chu

3. (14) Then I Met Him - Hu 66

4. (1) Coffee - Lu Han and Kris Wu

5. (-) Don't Tell - William Wei

6. (4) Show A Little More Care - Nicole Lai and Boon Hui Lu

7. (-) Getting Better - Michael Wong

8. (-) I Love You - Li Ronghao

9. (-) Young One - Meng Ran

10. (7) You Exist - Rachel Liang

• For the week ending May 8