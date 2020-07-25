Mum of late K-pop idol: Why I abandoned my kids

SEOUL • Following a lawsuit against her by her son, the mother of late K-pop star Goo Hara has come out to give her side of the story.

The mother appeared on Wednesday on broadcaster JTBC's Spotlight programme, which looked at the dispute over who gets to inherit the late singer's assets.

Goo, 28, was found dead at home in November last year, leaving behind a note filled reportedly with pessimistic thoughts.

On the programme, her mother, whose face was not shown, explained why she had walked out on her children when they were young, South Korean pop culture website Soompi reported.

She said: "What kind of parent doesn't want to raise her child?

"However, I had my own circumstance. In my situation without a job, leaving with only one bag, even though I wanted to raise them, I found myself in a situation where I couldn't, so I didn't."

Goo and her brother Ho-in were abandoned by their divorced parents when they were nine and 11 respectively and were cared for by relatives.

After the death of Goo, her parents each received half of her assets in accordance with South Korea's Civil Act.

Her father gave his half to Ho-in, while her mother still maintains her right over her half despite failing to fulfil her parental duties.

Regarding her decision to appoint lawyers to help her get a share of her daughter's estate, Goo's mother said: "I told the lawyers to take care of it on their own. My daughter had died, what kind of inheritance or money could have been important?

"I don't even know now how it worked out. I don't know anything. I don't even know what the amount of money is. Don't keep asking questions. This is hard."

Her son has since filed a lawsuit against her, saying she has no right to the inheritance.

He has also petitioned for a Goo Hara Act to change the country's inheritance law to prevent a parent's claim on his children's assets if he had neglected parental duties.