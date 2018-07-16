More fans complain of aggressive security at K-pop group Wanna One's show

SINGAPORE - More fans have come forward to allege that they have been roughly handled by security staff at South Korean boyband Wanna One's concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday (July 13).

An Instagram account, was set up over the weekend and contains screen captures of social media posts by fans complaining of being manhandled after they took photos and shot videos at the concert.

The concert attendees had been advised by the Singapore Sports Hub ticketing website that "strictly no photography and videography" would be allowed and that concert promoters One Production had the right to refuse admission or evict anyone whose "conduct is disorderly or inappropriate".

Following The Straits Times report on the incident, a fan who asked to remain anonymous wrote in and claimed that security personnel were slow to react when fans started to push one another, but were aggressive towards audience members who violated the no-photo/video rule.

"I felt that the behaviour of the security personnel was truly unnecessary and disrespectful, as (I saw) many girls being pulled out violently," she added.

A One Production spokesman told The Straits Times in the earlier report they are investigating the claims "with Singapore Sports Hub and their security vendor". Singapore Sports Hub said that they were asked by the venue hirer to ensure that "no photography or videography was permitted during the performance". Those found flouting the rule were asked to delete the photos.

A statement from the Singapore Sports Hub on Monday said that it is investigating and that it will not condone any misconduct by its staff members.

"There are no reports of the incidents mentioned on the day of the event. We are currently investigating the situation. Should the misconduct as highlighted be factual, disciplinary action will be applied. The Singapore Sports Hub takes the feedback of our customers seriously. We will not condone any misconduct of our staff in the handling of our customers during their duties," it told The Straits Times.

One fan said that a security staff dragged her out of the venue by her hair while another said she was pulled out by her arm.

Related Story Some fans complain about alleged aggressive security at concert of K-pop boyband Wanna One

Related Story K-pop group Wanna One just want to please their fans

Being aggressive towards concert-goers, even those flouting the rules, is "unacceptable", says Mr Ross Knudson, co-owner of show promoters LAMC Productions. They hire several local companies to provide security at their shows.

"We want our security to be polite, firm and fair. I've never had any security company be aggressive to fans taking photos at our shows."

Veteran promoter Mr Michael Roche, managing director of Lushington Entertainments Singapore and executive director of Singapore GP, also says that he has never had an incident where fans were roughly removed for taking photos.

While he acknowledges that certain artists are strict about not being recorded during their performances, he personally thinks that the no photo/video policy is "completely ridiculous", especially when most people own phones with cameras.

But when artists insist, he ensures that audiences are told beforehand. Those who flout the rule are asked to put away their cameras or deposit them outside the venue. Fans who persist are asked to leave and have the photos deleted.

Still, nobody has a right to hurt others, he says.

"We've had people who were intoxicated being physically removed from our shows, but what we don't want is a brawl. Security shouldn't be manhandling."