Model who alleged abuse by Grammy-winning music producer Detail wins US$15m lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A court has awarded US$15 million (S$20 million) to a model and aspiring singer who alleged in a lawsuit that she was sexually and emotionally abused by Grammy-winning music producer Detail.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled on Wednesday (Sept 25) in favour of Kristina Buch and against Detail, whose real name is Noel Fisher, because he did not respond to the lawsuit she filed last year.

Buch's lawsuit said Fisher had agreed to help her launch a music career, but soon became aggressive and abusive, demanding sex and raping her when she refused.

Fisher's attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Associated Press typically does name alleged sexual abuse victims, but Buch agreed to make her name public via the lawsuit and public statements by her lawyers.