Moby apologises to Natalie Portman over claims that they once dated

Moby put up a photo of himself with his arm around Natalie Portman for several days before posting his apology.
Moby put up a photo of himself with his arm around Natalie Portman for several days before posting his apology.PHOTO: MOBY/INSTAGRAM
NEW YORK (DPA) - Musician Moby is singing a different tune now, backing away from his insistence that he once dated actress Natalie Portman.

"As some time has passed, I've realised that many of the criticisms levelled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in (his new memoir) Then It Fell Apart are very valid," he posted on Saturday (May 25).

"I also fully recognise that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction," he continued.

"I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress," he said.

His claims were rebutted by Oscar winner Portman, 37, after the release of the memoir.

Moby, 53, pushed back at her denial, even putting up a photo - of himself with his arm around the actress as proof - for several days before finally posting his apology.

In an interview, Portman said she was surprised to "hear that he characterised the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is of a much older man being creepy with me, when I just had graduated from high school".

I certainly haven't enjoyed this last week, but it's reminded me of a couple of things. 1-our sense of self and well-being really shouldn't come from the opinions of strangers. personally I think I'd become too reliant on external validation, especially in the form of social media. trust me, that has ended.. and: 2-my problems are tiny and insignificant, especially in a world where over 100 billion animals are killed by and for humans every year, and where we're facing largely unprecedented environmental destruction and degradation. for a long time my primary goal has been to be a better, and more effective, activist. who knows, maybe the insanity of this last week will somehow help me to do that. it certainly does seem that for me(or any of us) to obsess over social media when the world is truly falling apart is an un-ethical waste of time. -moby p.s-a reminder; none of our concerns will matter if the climate keeps rising, the rainforest keeps disappearing, and species continue to go extinct. social media won't sustain us in a world that doesn't support human life.

As some time has passed I've realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid. I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction. I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress. I tried to treat everyone I included in Then It Fell Apart with dignity and respect, but nonetheless it was truly inconsiderate for me to not let them know before the book was released. So for that I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand. Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should've acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago. Moby

