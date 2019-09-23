Miley Cyrus breaks up with blogger Kaitlynn Carter a month after intimate photos surfaced

Who Owns My Heart singer Miley Cyrus is not giving her heart to anyone for now.

A month after she was spotted kissing blogger Kaitlynn Carter, 31, on a yacht in Italy, the 26-year-old has reportedly ended their romantic relationship, to set her heart on her career.

Cyrus' representative in early August had also announced her split from actor Liam Hemsworth, 29 - they married in December 2018 - after intimate photos of Cyrus with Carter surfaced.

The couple had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2009 before they got married.

Career was mentioned as a break-up factor by her representative, who said the duo "have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers".

People who know Cyrus told celebrity portal TMZ that she was fed up with Hemsworth's alleged drug-taking and drinking.

Hemsworth, who has filed for divorce, "thought they could work it out, but all those pictures of her and Kaitlynn ended that", another source said.

"Liam comes from a very conservative family and his family was freaked out by it."

While Cyrus' intimate photographs with Carter raised eyebrows, the singer previously told Vanity Fair magazine that "what I'm in love with exists on almost a spiritual level" and that that love has "nothing to do with sexuality" or gender.

She and Carter were seen in public after their Italy holiday, with the blogger supporting her at the recent MTV Video Music Awards where Cyrus performed her new song Slide Away.

They also attended a New York Fashion Week event.

So why did Cyrus opt to go solo?

A source told People magazine: "She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just (wasn't) anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career."

But they are "still friends. They've been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they're just not in a romantic relationship anymore".

Proof that Cyrus is serious about her music came on Saturday (Sept 21) when she performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Among the songs she covered was Don't Call Me Angel, her recent collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey, and where the lyrics go: "I make my money, and I write the cheques / So say my name with a little respect."