Michael Jackson's estate slams documentary about his alleged sexual offences

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Beat it, says Michael Jackson's estate, which has described a documentary, that accuses the singer of sexually abusing two boys, as a "pathetic" bid to exploit his name.

Leaving Neverland, which premieres at Sundance Film Festival in January, tells the story of two men who are now in their 30s and allege they were targeted when they were seven and 10.

The estate added that the documentary was "just another rehash of dated and discredited allegations. It's baffling why any credible film-maker would involve himself with this project".

The film-makers told Rolling Stone magazine that the accusers had previously sued Jackson's estate but both lawsuits were dismissed in 2017.

Director Dan Reed, who is behind a documentary on a 2015 terror attack against French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, has defended his Jackson film.

"If there's anything we've learnt during this time in our history, it's that sexual abuse is complicated, and survivors' voices need to be listened to," he said.

Jackson, who died in 2009 after being given an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol, faced multiple allegations of child sex abuse during his lifetime.