Michael Douglas, Richard Madden, Spider-Man early winners at Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Cold War spy series The Americans and animated movie Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse carried off Golden Globe awards on Sunday (Jan 6) in a mostly politics-free ceremony where nice triumphed over nasty.

Michael Douglas was named best television comedy actor for playing an ageing acting teacher in The Kominsky Method, while Richard Madden was a first-time winner - for best TV drama actor - for British TV thriller Bodyguard.

Spider-Man bagged best animated film.

Hosts Andy Samberg and Killing Eve-nominated actress Sandra Oh opted for a positive vibe in their opening remarks, in contrast to the political barbs and sharp jokes, often directed at American President Donald Trump, that have marked recent awards shows.

Oh joked they were chosen as hosts "because we are the only two people left in Hollywood who haven't got in trouble for saying anything offensive".

"Bradley Cooper - you are hot!," said Oh, calling out the A Star Is Born actor and director.

Samberg quipped: "Hey Jeff, I wish you were my dad", addressing actor Jeff Bridges, who will be presented later on Sunday with a lifetime achievement award.

On a more serious note, Asian actress Oh paid tribute to the plethora of Golden Globe-nominated films and TV shows featuring black and Asian actors and directors, including Crazy Rich Asians, Black Panther and BlacKkKLansman.

"I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change," she said. "Right now, this moment is real.

"Because I see you... all these faces of change. And now so will everyone else."

The Golden Globes kicks off the countdown to the Oscars in February, and the remake of A Star Is Born went into Sunday's ceremony with five nominations, including two for Cooper as actor and director.

Pop star Lady Gaga, sporting old-school glamour plus blue hair on the red carpet, is the front-runner for best drama actress for her role in the movie - her first as a lead actress.

She also looks certain to take home the award for best original song, for her hit single Shallow, while A Star Is Born is a strong contender for best drama film.