Married singers Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao have been apart for 100 days

In the early hours of this morning (July 3), Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang took to Instagram to express her sadness at being separated from her husband, Chinese singer-songwriter Li Ronghao.

She wrote: "Today, the 100th day. We've been apart for too long." Her words were accompanied with an illustration of a crying girl.

Yang, 36, and Li, 34, wed in September 2019. She is based in Taiwan while Li is in China.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has disrupted cross-border travel, the couple frequently travelled to visit each other. Mandatory quarantine periods are imposed upon entry into China and Taiwan.

Yang has shared titbits of their long-distance marriage on social media.

In June, when she celebrated her birthday - the first spent away from Li since they met more than five years ago - she shared on Instagram photos of his gift to her, a complete set of Nintendo Switch Joy Con controllers in all colours.

Yang's controller had broken down earlier though she did not tell Li.

She said Li had asked a mutual friend to surprise her at her door - with his gift, a card and a cake - at the stroke of midnight on June 4.

On June 20, Yang also posted a picture of herself in a bright yellow Balenciaga dress which she said was a gift from Li. He had seen the dress on an overseas website and had it shipped to her.