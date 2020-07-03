Married singers Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao have been apart for 100 days

Rainie Yang (left) and Li Ronghao married in September 2019.PHOTO: RAINIE77/INSTAGRAM
In the early hours of this morning (July 3), Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang took to Instagram to express her sadness at being separated from her husband, Chinese singer-songwriter Li Ronghao.

She wrote: "Today, the 100th day. We've been apart for too long." Her words were accompanied with an illustration of a crying girl.

Yang, 36, and Li, 34, wed in September 2019. She is based in Taiwan while Li is in China.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has disrupted cross-border travel, the couple frequently travelled to visit each other. Mandatory quarantine periods are imposed upon entry into China and Taiwan.

Yang has shared titbits of their long-distance marriage on social media.

In June, when she celebrated her birthday - the first spent away from Li since they met more than five years ago - she shared on Instagram photos of his gift to her, a complete set of Nintendo Switch Joy Con controllers in all colours.

Yang's controller had broken down earlier though she did not tell Li.

She said Li had asked a mutual friend to surprise her at her door - with his gift, a card and a cake - at the stroke of midnight on June 4.

On June 20, Yang also posted a picture of herself in a bright yellow Balenciaga dress which she said was a gift from Li. He had seen the dress on an overseas website and had it shipped to her.

 
