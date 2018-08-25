Mandopop singer Wang Leehom welcomes third child

Mandopop singer-songwriter Wang Leehom posted a photograph of him with his wife holding their newborn on his Instagram account on Aug 24, 2018.
Mandopop singer-songwriter Wang Leehom posted a photograph of him with his wife holding their newborn on his Instagram account on Aug 24, 2018.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/WANGLEEHOM
Published
1 hour ago
janlee@sph.com.sg

Mandopop singer-songwriter Wang Leehom welcomed his third child - a boy - with wife Li Jinglei, 32, on Friday (Aug 24).

That same day, the singer, 42, posted a photograph of him with his wife holding their newborn on his Instagram account.

He announced the baby's arrival and his name in the accompanying caption.

The American-born Wang wrote in both Mandarin and English: "Praise the Lord, my 'love rival' is no longer Beethoven but it's: Wang Jiayao! We have a son today!"

He added that both mother and child are healthy and doing well.

The boy is their third child; they have two older daughters. Their first daughter was born in 2014 and the younger one born in 2016.

Wang married Lee, then a 27-year-old graduate student in Columbia University, in 2013.

感謝主我的情敵不再是貝多芬，而是：王...嘉...耀 👶🎵❤️ 今天我們有了兒子，老婆 @jl.leilei 辛苦了，母子均安。謝謝大家的祝福，我跟老婆的心裡充滿感動，溫暖，期待，希望，和感恩！🙏 Praise the Lord, my “love rival” is no longer Beethoven, but it’s: Wang Jiayao! We have a son today! 👶 Thanks to my dear wife, Jinglei for an unbelievable job through the whole pregnancy and delivery. Jinglei and Jiayao are both healthy and doing well! Thank you all for your well-wishes. Our hearts are filled with warmth, excitement, hope, and gratitude. 🙏
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!