Mandopop singer Wang Leehom welcomes third child

Mandopop singer-songwriter Wang Leehom welcomed his third child - a boy - with wife Li Jinglei, 32, on Friday (Aug 24).

That same day, the singer, 42, posted a photograph of him with his wife holding their newborn on his Instagram account.

He announced the baby's arrival and his name in the accompanying caption.

The American-born Wang wrote in both Mandarin and English: "Praise the Lord, my 'love rival' is no longer Beethoven but it's: Wang Jiayao! We have a son today!"

He added that both mother and child are healthy and doing well.

The boy is their third child; they have two older daughters. Their first daughter was born in 2014 and the younger one born in 2016.

Wang married Lee, then a 27-year-old graduate student in Columbia University, in 2013.