Mandopop singer Rainie Yang to hold concert in Singapore on Nov 9

The 35-year-old singer will serenade fans with her repertoire of ballads at The Star Theatre.
PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE
Published
51 min ago
SINGAPORE - Taiwanese Mandopop singer Rainie Yang will hold a concert in Singapore on Nov 9 - her first in six years.

The 35-year-old singer, known for hits such as Traces Of Time In Love (2016), will serenade fans with her repertoire of ballads at The Star Theatre.

Tickets range from $108 to $198 and will go on sale on Aug 14 from 10am onwards. Pre-sale for Live Nation members will begin on Aug 13 at the same time.

The concert world tour titled Youth Lies Within, after her 2017 single penned by singer-songwriter Wu Tsing-fong, will see Yang take on the role of style and program director - bringing her own touch to the show.

The concert will revolve around the theme of youth.

Via a statement to announce the Singapore stop, Yang says: "Perhaps because I debuted at a young age, there have been many fans who have accompanied me for a long time. Youth is a word that encompasses my time with my fans."

Yang, who first made her debut as a member of the now-defunct girl group 4 In Love in 2000, has made waves not just as a singer, but also as a host and actress.

She starred as the female lead in the well-known idol drama Devil Beside You (2005). The soundtrack featured one of her early hits - Ambiguous Love.

Last month, Yang announced her engagement to Chinese singer-songwriter Li Ronghao, who will be holding a concert a month before her - on Oct 19 - at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

  • BOOK IT/RAINIE YANG YOUTH LIES WITHIN SINGAPORE

  • WHERE: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre 

    WHEN: Nov 9, 7pm

    ADMISSION: $108 to $198 from Apactix (www.apactix.com or call 3158 8588)

    Tickets are also available at the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office, The Star Performing Arts Centre box office and all SingPost outlets.

