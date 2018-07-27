Malaysian singer Anuar Zain to perform in Singapore in October

Anuar Zain is known for pop and R&B ballads and has been singing for over three decades.
Anuar Zain is known for pop and R&B ballads and has been singing for over three decades.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
Published
13 min ago
Music Correspondent
dinohadi@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Malaysian crooner Anuar Zain will make a return to Singapore and perform at the The Star Theatre on Oct 26.

The 48-year-old won Best Artiste (Male) at the regional Malay music awards show Anugerah Planet Muzik last year (2017), one of the many accoladeshe has garnered over the years.

A veteran in the Malay music industry, Anuar is known for pop and R&B ballads and has been singing for over three decades. He made his professional debut at the age of 13 with pop duo Anuar & Ellina.

His last concert in Singapore in 2015 was at the same venue and attended by 4,500 fans. His fifth and most recent album, Anuar Zain V, was released in 2016.

Tickets from $98 to $228 will go on sale through Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) on Aug 3.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

JCU finds success in its 'Students First' approach to education
7 dishes to satisfy your cheese craving
Here's how to get work experience while advancing your qualifications
Related news and commentaries on Asean