Malaysian singer Anuar Zain to perform in Singapore in October

SINGAPORE - Malaysian crooner Anuar Zain will make a return to Singapore and perform at the The Star Theatre on Oct 26.

The 48-year-old won Best Artiste (Male) at the regional Malay music awards show Anugerah Planet Muzik last year (2017), one of the many accoladeshe has garnered over the years.

A veteran in the Malay music industry, Anuar is known for pop and R&B ballads and has been singing for over three decades. He made his professional debut at the age of 13 with pop duo Anuar & Ellina.

His last concert in Singapore in 2015 was at the same venue and attended by 4,500 fans. His fifth and most recent album, Anuar Zain V, was released in 2016.

Tickets from $98 to $228 will go on sale through Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) on Aug 3.