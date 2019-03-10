Malaysian singer, actress Emily Kong killed after car crashes into tree

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian singer and actress Emily Kong was killed after her car crashed into a tree on Jalan Kuchai Lama, Kuala Lumpur.

The 29-year-old, who starred in several films and television dramas including the 2015 movie Love Endures, is believed to have lost control of her vehicle, which mounted the curb and crashed into a tree in front of the NSK hypermarket around 3.20am on Saturday (March 9).

A spokesman from the Fire and Rescue Department said it received a distress call around 3.29am. A team from the Seputeh fire station was dispatched to the scene.

"We managed to pull the victim out of the vehicle before she was pronounced dead at the scene," said the spokesman.

It is understood that Kong suffered severe injuries to her head.

Her body was sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for a post-mortem.

Kong's family members who were at the hospital were too distraught to speak to the press.

The wake service has been scheduled for 8.30pm on Sunday and Monday at the Full Gospel Assembly Church Kuchai Lama before the funeral service at 10am on Tuesday at the same location.