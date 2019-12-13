Malay television and theatre veteran J.A. Halim dies at 71

SINGAPORE - Local actor J.A. Halim, a Malay television and theatre veteran whose career dates back to the 1970s, died at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Friday (Dec 13) morning. He was 71.

According to Berita Harian, he was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit on Dec 11 after suffering a stroke while at a meeting with performing arts group Sriwarna.

His most recent roles include a barber in telemovie Gunting (Scissors), which won him a Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Drama Special/Anthology) prize at Pesta Perdana 2019, Mediacorp Suria's biennial awards show for local Malay television. He also won the same prize in 2009 for his role in drama series 1988... Segaris Sinar (Ray Of Light).

In 2015, he starred in SG50 film anthology 7 Letters (2015), playing an old man with dementia who goes to Malaysia in search of an old lover in Parting, a short film by director Boo Junfeng.

Together with his wife, fellow actress Aminah Ahmad, he acted in A Mother's Heart, one of the short films recently released as part of the Merdeka Generation initiative.

The family are active in local television work. Their son Helmindra is a television producer while daughter Nina Halim is an actress. Helmindra is married to actress/producer Fizah Nizam.