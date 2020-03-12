Madonna, Miley Cyrus, others cancel concerts

NEW YORK • Coronavirus angst has the world washing its hands with newfound vigour - but the performing arts world is wringing them as directives to scrap mass events threaten the entertainment world with economic chaos.

The past week has seen major events cancelled, including Miami's Ultra electronic dance music festival and Austin's famed South By Southwest culture and tech 10-day event.

The latest event to be affected is The Coachella music festival, which has been postponed until October.

The festival, one of the biggest in the world, brings half a million fans to an open-air site in Indio, east of Los Angeles, over two weekends and was due to take place on April 10 to 12 and April 17 to 19.

The line-up this year was slated to be headlined by singer Frank Ocean, rapper Travis Scott and South Korean boy band BigBang.

The 20-year-old festival will now take place on Oct 9 to 11 and Oct 16 to 18.

Pop singer Madonna on Monday called off two concerts in Paris, the last dates in her Madame X world tour, after the French authorities banned large gatherings to stem the coronavirus spread.

Madonna's tour had kicked off in New York last September and took her to Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon and London.

American rock band Pearl Jam said on Monday they would postpone the first leg of their Gigaton Tour, which has 17 shows in North America and was set to begin next Wednesday.

Dates for all the band's United States and Canada shows through the end of next month have been postponed, while their European tour is still expected to begin on June 23 in Germany, according to their website.

Pop star Miley Cyrus has also cancelled a trip to Australia for a bush-fire relief concert three days ahead of the show.

The 27-year-old singer was set to be the headline act for a concert tomorrow in Australia's second-largest city, Melbourne, which the organisers have called off.

All proceeds from the show were to go to Australian charities aiding relief efforts following a devastating bush-fire season, which destroyed nearly 12 million ha of bushland, killing 33 people and an estimated one billion native animals.

"I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew," Cyrus said in a message on Twitter.

"I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire," she added, without saying how much she would donate.

Movies are also not spared by the outbreak, as Sony Pictures said on Tuesday it was postponing the release of the movie, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, from this month to August, citing disruptions in movie markets.

The decision followed the announcement last week that the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, would be postponed to November from its previously scheduled release next month because of disruptions to movie-going in China and other parts of Asia due to the coronavirus outbreak.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS