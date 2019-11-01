Macau tycoon Alvin Chau said to have given $52 million break-up fee to model Mandy Lieu

What more does she need to do?

Mandy Lieu, realising that her five-year relationship with Macau gambling tycoon Alvin Chau is going nowhere, has decided to cut ties, even though their union produced three children.

Apple Daily reported that Mr Chau, 45, has no intention to divorce his wife but he has softened the blow for Lieu, 34, by giving her HK$300 million (S$52 million) as a break-up fee.

Lieu is also said to own a property in London where she is raising the kids, with Mr Chau pledging to continue to visit them.

Their relationship started in 2014 when pictures emerged of Lieu, a model, attending functions with Mr Chau.

But his ardour for her seems to have cooled lately, and he celebrated his wife Heidi's 39th birthday recently.

Heidi has two children with Mr Chau, who has a son from another marriage.

Heidi reportedly had sought a divorce, unable to tolerate the early reports of her husband's fling with Lieu.

But Mr Chau, who is said to have a wandering eye with him being linked to other women too, wants to keep his family intact.

Related Story Hong Kong model Mandy Lieu is said to be pregnant at the same time as her lover's wife

Back in 2015, Heidi had fought to preserve her marriage, telling other women to stay away in a statement: "I do not need to prove anything to anyone. I am his wife."

Noting that "my husband has looks, money and education, it's normal to see many women" trying to get his attention.

"No matter what, there is only one Mrs Chau."

In 2015, Lieu was said to have intentionally provoked Heidi by posting photos of her daughter after giving birth in London.

That allegedly sparked off a quarrel between Lieu and Mr Chau, who had to pacify Heidi by ordering Lieu not to return to Hong Kong for the next two years.

Now, the love triangle seems to be over.

Observers have pointed out that Heidi has turned things around - she is close to Mr Chau's father and has proved to everyone that she can stand on her own two feet.

She has kept herself busy, running businesses and getting recognition for her entrepreneurship.

Keeping herself physically fit and staying fashionable, HK01 portal noted that she has also earned respect by starting a charitable organisation.

Which probably explains why Mr Chau recognises that it will be a mistake to let her go, via a divorce.

And Lieu, knowing that the odds are tilted against her, is now willing to cut ties and pursue happiness elsewhere since she is still young.