Local singers Alfred Sim and Tay Kewei welcome their second child, launch new reality series

SINGAPORE - Local singer couple Alfred Sim and Tay Kewei welcomed their second child on June 28 at Parkway East Hospital.

And Tay, 36, and Sim, 38, are releasing a new reality series produced by the couple's management company Cross Ratio Entertainment titled Momo, And Then?.

The couple's son Momo will turn three in September. The show will chronicle the day-to-day activities of the Sim family following the birth of their second son.

The first episode will be released at 9pm on June 29 night on the couple's Instagram and Facebook pages.

Her pregnancy was announced in January with the release of music video Momo I Love You - a duet by the couple.

The video ended with Momo exclaiming: "There's a baby in Mummy's belly."

The two musicians tied the knot in 2015 after dating for close to 10 years.

Tay, who used to be a back-up singer for Mandopop star David Tao, has struck out on her own and released five full-length albums and one EP.

Sim, who was the winner of local singing competition Project Superstar 2014, has branched into business as the co-founder of gym Mast Fitness alongside former actor Vincent Ng.