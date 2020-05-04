Local actor Romeo Tan buys a luxury unit at Marina One Residences

SINGAPORE - Local actor Romeo Tan, who turned 35 last month, revealed on social media that he has bought an apartment unit at Marina One Residences.

In an Instagram post last Friday (May 1), the Happy Prince (2020) actor posted a photo of the keys to his new digs, and another of him looking out from the balcony of his new home.

He wrote: "Feels like a new chapter of my life."

Tan was congratulated by several local artists, including Elvin Ng, Rebecca Lim, Joanne Peh, Priscelia Chan, Hong Huifang and Apple Hong.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Tan previously lived in a four-room flat in Simei with his parents, brothers, sister-in-law, a nephew and a niece.

He did not have much privacy as he has had to share a bedroom with his younger brother since young.

In recent years, he has often slept over at his good friend Ng's semi-detached house because it was near to his workplace.

Marina One Residences is located in the Central Business District, with unit prices starting from $1.67 million.

According to Zaobao, Tan has not renovated the unit and plans to hold a housewarming party after the end of the circuit breaker period.