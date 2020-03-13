Lin Ching-hsia donates gloves to Wuhan medical staff

BEIJING • Retired Taiwanese actress Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia has joined the long line of celebrities doing their part to fight the coronavirus.

According to China Central Television, the 65-year-old donated 2,000 pairs of medical gloves to the Tongji Hospital in Wuhan last month.

The Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicentre of the outbreak, which has spread to more than 100 countries.

Lin also sent a handwritten letter to encourage the medical workers.

She wrote: "Your battle gear is the hazmat suit, your helmet is the face mask and your battlefield is the hospital. The enemy is the coronavirus, which is silent, colourless, odourless and difficult to guard against.

"We know, we understand, we feel pained and we cry. I just want to tell all of you that you are not alone, and that there are numerous people at the back who care, support and pray for you."

Lin then urged medical workers to stay safe and healthy, and expressed her hopes that they would return home soon to reunite with their families.

According to China Times, other hospitals in Wuhan have received donated items from Lin.

A fan of hers was reportedly so inspired by her letter that she applied to help out at a hospital in Wuhan.