Liam Hemsworth underwent kidney stone surgery due to diet

To say that Australian actor Liam Hemsworth has had a tumultuous few years would be an understatement.

In a Q&A published in Men's Health magazine, the 30-year-old, whose credits include The Hunger Games film series (2012 to 2015), reflected on some of the significant events in his life in the past 18 months.

In November 2018, almost all his belongings and the home he shared with then partner, singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, were consumed by the wildfires that ravaged Southern California.

The actor said "(there's) a select few things that hold a little bit more sentiment that I'll never get back". But he remains grateful for life, and especially, "the fact that I got all my animals out".

In February last year, in the midst of doing press for the romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic, he underwent surgery for a kidney stone, which had formed due to a diet too high in oxalates.

Hemsworth, who had been vegan for four years, described it as "one of the most painful weeks of my life".

In August, Hemsworth and Cyrus, who married in December 2018, filed for divorce, marking the end of a 10-year relationship.

Their personal lives were endlessly scrutinised by the press in the aftermath and Hemsworth said the attention "really got to me".

However, he added: "These days I don't want to invest any more time in worrying about that sort of stuff. I remind myself of what to appreciate now and to enjoy every moment as much as possible."

As Hemsworth moves from his 20s into his 30s, he takes one lesson from his tumultuous decade with him: Appreciating the little things.

"Appreciating what I do have and searching for things that make me happy and things that make me a better person."