Lee Teng proposes to girlfriend

Home-grown television host Lee Teng has gotten engaged to his girlfriend Gina Lin, who is not from the entertainment industry.

The 36-year-old posted photos of the proposal and engagement ring on Instagram on Tuesday.

Lee, who was born in Taiwan but moved to Singapore when he was a child, wrote: "Hello Mrs Lee. This was a simple, sweet surprise. I put the next half of my life into your hands."

The pictures show a thoughtful proposal that unfolded in a room filled with balloons, flower petals and photos of the couple. Alphabet blocks that spelled out "marry me" were arranged on the floor. Ms Lin was holding a large bouquet of flowers.

According to a previous interview Lee did with Lianhe Zaobao, the couple began dating in October 2018. He said then: "I saw her profile on Instagram and thought she's really pretty. Then I realised she's my younger sister's friend, so I asked her to introduce us."

He also revealed that Ms Lin, an advertising executive, is nine years his junior. She is from Taiwan and is also based in Singapore.

Many local celebrities congratulated Lee on his Instagram page, including veteran actress Xiang Yun and Michelle Chong, founder of his management agency Left Profile, who commented that this is going to be the first Left Profile wedding.

Lee became a full-time television personality after emerging first runner-up on local reality competition SuperHost in 2006. He has since consistently hosted local variety programmes.