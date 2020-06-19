Lee Min-ho is king of social media

SEOUL • K-drama leading man Lee Min-ho's latest romance series The King: Eternal Monarch may have ended recently, but the 32-year-old actor still reigns in social media.

According to South Korean media outlet Naver, Lee is the most followed Korean actor across his various social media platforms.

He has 17.4 million followers on Facebook, 16.7 million followers on Instagram, 2.9 million followers on Twitter and 28.6 million on Chinese microblogging site Weibo.

With a total of more than 65 million followers on his various social media platforms, Lee tops the list among the most-followed Korean actors.

Known for his good looks and leading roles in dramas like City Hunter (2011) and The Heirs (2013), he completed his military service last year.

The King: Eternal Monarch is his first drama following his discharge from the army and was anticipated to be a hit as it starred Lee and actress Kim Go-eun, whose previous drama Goblin (2016) was a huge success. It fell short of expectations domestically, struggling with low ratings.

But the drama fared better overseas. It was aired on streaming platform Netflix globally and ranked consistently among Netflix's top 10 most-viewed content in the region during its run, including in Singapore.

Jan Lee