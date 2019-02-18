Launch of new Ryan Adams album cancelled amid reports of sexual misconduct

NEW YORK (NYTimes) - Ryan Adams has said sorry for his past behaviour but the music labels are not convinced that the public are ready to forgive him just yet.

This has led to a decision not to release a new album by the singer-songwriter who is reportedly being probed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation over his communication with an underaged fan.

Following an article published by The New York Times about Adams' treatment of women, from a teenage fan to ex-wife Mandy Moore, FBI agents took the first steps to open a criminal investigation.

Adams, 44, was said to have exchange sexually explicit images with the teenager, who said their contact began when she was 14 and ended when she was 16.

The Grammy-nominated rock and alternative country singer had previously announced plans to release three albums this year.

The first of those, Big Colours, whose rollout had been scheduled for April 19, was put on hold indefinitely, according to music retailers.

Two musical equipment companies have also suspended their relationships with the artist.