Late South Korean actor Moon Ji-yoon's father writes letter of thanks

Late South Korean actor Moon Ji-yoon's agency, Family Ent, shared on Monday (March 23) a letter written by his father, Mr Moon Kwang-suk.

According to South Korean online platform Naver, the three-page handwritten letter expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of public grief. "It has already been three days since I suddenly had to send my son to heaven. I still cannot believe what has happened and my heavy heart is aching. But I will try to exert myself for the many people who grieved and cried and suffered with us during Ji-yoon's funeral rites," he wrote.

Moon died at the age of 36 on March 18 from acute septicaemia, also known as blood poisoning. The actor had made his debut in the 2002 K-drama Romance and went on to appear in productions such as the popular 2016 series Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo.

In the letter, his father shared about Moon's aspirations and favourite activities. "Since middle school, Ji-yoon said he wanted to be an actor. The acting school was far from our house, so during his walks there, he would practice his pronunciation and vocalisation."

He also wrote about his son's love of basketball and drawing.

The Moon family had planned to hold the funeral in a quiet ceremony due to Covid-19, but was grateful that many people still came to pay their respects.

"Thank you for making Ji-yoon's final journey less lonely," Mr Moon wrote.

"We sent Ji-yoon off with the things that he loved most when he was alive. The car he liked, the script he liked, the music he liked, and coffee and milk tea. I believe that he was happy and not lonely in his final journey and is now safely with God."