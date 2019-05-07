Lady Gaga takes off her dress at Met Gala red carpet

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Pop superstar Lady Gaga made a grand entrance at New York's annual Met Gala on Monday (May 6), wearing a voluminous bright pink dress.

She shed it on the red carpet to reveal three outfits layered underneath, including a bra and underwear, her interpretation of the evening's theme,Camp: Notes On Fashion.

The invitation-only event, famed for its A-list celebrities and haute couture gowns, is a benefit for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and also marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit.

Singer Katy Perry came dressed as a chandelier, even wearing one on her head. "I like to be of the light and obviously be the light," she said about her costume by Moschino.

Ms Anna Wintour, the American Vogue editor-in-chief who hosts fashion's biggest night each year, wore a shimmering Chanel gown topped by a cape of pink feathers.

Camp, a theme that embraces humour, exaggeration and liberal interpretation, was inspired by writer Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes On 'Camp'.

Performer Billy Porter, dressed in head-to-toe gold, summoned ancient Egypt when he was carried into the gala by six shirtless men.

Singer Celine Dion wore a feathered headpiece and full-length fringe by Oscar de la Renta that was reminiscent of a Cher costume.



Kris Jenner, mother and manager of reality stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian, told reporters she was channelling singer David Bowie in a coat with wings made of tulle over a blue Tommy Hilfiger jumpsuit.



Gala co-host Harry Styles arrived wearing a black Gucci ensemble with mesh detail on the top and painted black fingernails.



Tennis star Serena Williams stayed true to her brand, pairing Nike sneakers with a custom neon yellow dress from Italian fashion house Versace.



Others with the sought-after invitation to dinner for 550 included football quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen, singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and comedian Chris Rock.