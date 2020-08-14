Lady Gaga announces performance at MTV Video Music Awards with quirky clip

LOS ANGELES - Mother Monster will be making moves at the MTV Video Music Awards this year, according to Harper's Bazaar.

The Rain On Me singer took to social media on Friday (Aug 14) to announce that she would be a headlining performer at the 2020 MTV VMAs, breaking the news with a quirky video befitting the 34-year-old singer's outlandish public persona.

Clad in a plush pink bathrobe and casually sipping a glass of red wine, Lady Gaga completes her ensemble with an outlandish pink headpiece reminiscent of comic book superheroes.

Staring dramatically into the distance in her white socks and pink flip-flops, she placidly sips her wine as orchestral music swells in the background.

She wrote: "I've been at home dreaming of #Chromatica, and it's finally time to take off for the first live performance," adding a little UFO emoji.

"Tune in to the #VMAs on 8/30!" she added.

The clip ends with her lunging at the camera before the video fades to black.

Gaga's performance at the VMA's will mark her first live performance since releasing her sixth studio album, Chromatica, which dropped in May this year. Her upcoming performance also marks the first time she is back at the awards ceremony since 2013.

She is a front-runner for this year's award's ceremony, achieving an astounding nine nominations in categories including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Artist of the Year