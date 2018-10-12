KSHMR, Jefferey Sutorious, Timmy Trumpet join ZoukOut 2018 line up

SINGAPORE - DJs KSHMR, Jeffrey Sutorious and Timmy Trumpet will join the likes of DVLM, Galantis and W&W for the 18th edition of ZoukOut.

This year, the dance music festival is paring down to a one-day event on Dec 1, after five years as a two-day event.

The full line-up for the dusk to dawn party at Sentosa's Siloso beach was announced on Oct 12.

Belgian DJ-producer duo DVLM, or Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, as well as Swedish duo Galantis are making their Singapore debuts.

American DJ-producer KSHMR, Australian DJ and instrumentalist Timmy Trumpet, Dutch duo W&W and Dutchman Jefferey Sutorious, formerly the frontman of Dash Berlin, are no strangers to our shores having performed here before.

This year's main stage is also modelled after the spaceship-like lighting centrepiece of the Zouk main room in Clarke Quay. It will be lined with strobe lights, lasers, pyrotechnics and carbon dioxide jets.

Tickets are now on sale via www.zoukout.com and range from $158 for general admission to $248 for VIP tickets.

This year, ZoukOut also plays host to a beachfront pop-up VIP dinner featuring a full course dinner with over 15 dishes by the teams behind one-Michelin star restaurant Burnt Ends and FOC Sentosa. Burnt Ends is best known for its take on modern Australian barbecue while FOC celebrates Spanish Mediterranean cuisine.

The dinner, which is only open to 150 ZoukOut VIP pass holders, will be held before Zoukout from 6pm to 9pm at FOC Sentosa. Bookings can now be made via e-mailing Zouk's VIP team at kyran@zoukclub.com

For other festival-goers, this year's food village also features sangers (sandwiches) from Burnt Ends, tapas from FOC Sentosa and meats from Meatsmith among other food options.