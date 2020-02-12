Korean TV actress Go Soo Jung, dies at age 24 from chronic illness

She caught the eye of Korean entertainment fans when she made her debut in hit TV drama Goblin in 2016.

Actress Go Soo Jung was also cast in TV drama Solomon's Perjury and she appeared in a music video for BTS song With Seoul.

But Korean show business has lost another artist after her agency, Story J Company, revealed on Wednesday (Feb 12) that Go recently died from an illness.

A private funeral on Feb 9 was attended by family members and friends.

The koreaboo portal reported that the actress died on Feb 7.

According to her agency, Go, 24, will always be remembered, paying tribute to her "bright smile" that lit up the world.

It urged fans to "wish her a safe passage".

Netizens have asked others to give the family room and time to grieve.

Noting that Go died from an illness, one person posted: "So please stop making any assumptions or speculation.

"Do you know (such actions) will hurt her family who still mourn her death?"

Another person also called on others to respect the family's privacy, writing: "No parent should see their children die and no children should die before their parents.

"May she rest in peace."

Last year, the death of actress Han Ji-seong, 28, also generated speculation over why she had stepped out of her Mercedes-Benz in the middle lane of a busy expressway.

She died after she was hit by two vehicles.

There was talk that she had been drinking earlier in the day, which might have marred her judgment.

Her unsteady walk outside the car - as captured by another vehicle's camera - sparked talk that she had taken drugs.

She was also said to have quarrelled with her lawyer-husband in the car before he asked her to stop on the road shoulder so that he could take a toilet break.

Some netizens questioned if he stood to gain from the accident, urging the authorities to check if he had bought insurance policies.