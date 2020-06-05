Kim Kardashian offers to pay medical bills of protester

Reality star Kim Kardashian has offered to foot the medical bills of a protester who was injured by a rubber bullet in Louisville, Kentucky, Elle Magazine reported.

Protests erupted across the United States after the death on May 25 of American George Floyd while being detained by police officer Derek Chauvin.

Kardashian, 39, tweeted a photo on Tuesday, which showed a protester who had been hit in the forehead by a rubber bullet, resulting in a serious wound. Her left eye was also swollen and blackened.

Part of the picture caption said: "A rubber bullet fired by cops forever disfigures this teenage high school girl at a peaceful Minneapolis protest yesterday... She was shot at point blank (range)."

Kardashian, who has been vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement on social media, commented: "This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it."

Other Twitter users connected the beauty mogul to the injured protester, Shannyn, by sending her the latter's Twitter handle.