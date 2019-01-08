Kevin Spacey pulled over for speeding after sexual-assault hearing

LOS ANGELES - Maybe Kevin Spacey was in a great hurry to avoid being followed by paparazzi. On Monday (Jan 7), he was pulled over by the police for speeding near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, DC - on the way home from his sexual assault hearing.

According to People magazine, Spacey, 59, who was in the driver's seat, was not issued with a ticket but received a warning instead.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that the actor had appeared before a Massachusetts judge over a case stemming from an alleged 2016 incident involving an 18-year-old busboy on Nantucket Island.

The latter had told police that Spacey had bought him several rounds of beer and whiskey and said: "Let's get drunk." The busboy said he was groped as they stood next to a piano.

Spacey did not enter a plea at the hearing but a not-guilty one was automatically put in on his behalf in accordance with Massachusetts law.

His lawyer said police reports showed that the busboy had exchanged numerous text messages and Snapchat videos with his then-girlfriend about his interactions with Spacey at the Club Car bar - but never mentioned the alleged assault.

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, could face up to five years in prison if convicted.