Kenneth Ma dating actress Roxanne Tong

Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma has been linked to an actress surnamed Tong since he broke up with actress Jacqueline Wong last year.

It turned out to be Roxanne Tong instead of Natalie Tong as previously rumoured.

Last Friday, he was photographed by the media driving to Roxanne Tong's house. He stayed at her apartment for about four hours before they were seen leaving together for a shopping trip at about 8pm.

Ma, 46, and Tong, 33, admitted to their relationship a few hours later. They posted on Instagram a photo of a toy unicorn and a toy white horse on their respective Instagram accounts last Saturday, with the caption "Thanks for the care" and tagged each other in the posts.

The actor was approached by the Hong Kong media when he reported for work at TVB City, the headquarters of broadcaster TVB.

He said they have been dating for about two months and have met each other's parents. He added that he liked Tong's character and that his mother liked her too.

Ma and Tong had acted together in the psychological crime drama My Dearly Sinful Mind (2017).

"We did not keep in touch much after filming My Dearly Sinful Mind," he said. "But we met up recently and felt that we could develop our relationship further. I am not young either."

Tong is the daughter of veteran actor Tong Chun Chung and niece of actor Kent Tong.

Tong Chun Chung, 63, told the media that he was satisfied with her daughter's boyfriend and rated Ma "100 marks".

Roxanne Tong is Wong's good friend. They both took part in the Miss Hong Kong Pageant in 2012, in which Wong was the first runner-up and Tong finished in the top six.

Tong took over Wong's role in the television serial Forensic Heroes 4 after Wong was caught kissing married singer Andy Hui last year.