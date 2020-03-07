Katy Perry is expecting

LOS ANGELES • It was a twofer for fans of Katy Perry: The pop star dropped a new music video - and revealed she and her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, are expecting a baby.

The 35-year-old Perry cradles a baby bump in the final seconds of the video for Never Worn White, released on Wednesday.

Shortly before it was released, Perry had published a snippet of the clip, fuelling speculation on social media that the singer - known for hits such as I Kissed A Girl and Roar - might be expecting.

"Let's just say it's gonna be a jam packed summer..." Perry wrote afterwards on various social media sites.

"So glad I don't have to suck it in anymore... or carry around a big purse," she told her more than 108 million Twitter followers.

The singer is engaged to Bloom, who is best known for his role as Legolas in The Lord Of The Rings saga (2001 to 2003) as well as his turn in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise (2003 to 2017) alongside Johnny Depp.

The baby will be Perry's first and the second for Bloom, 43, who has a son with model Miranda Kerr.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE