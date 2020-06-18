Kate Middleton dons $69 cabbage-print dress in virtual assembly for students

LONDON - Students across the United Kingdom will be welcoming a very special guest for their morning assembly today (June 18): the Duchess of Cambridge herself.

Elle reported that Middleton will be leading a virtual school assembly for the Oak National Academy, an online classroom and resource hub.

Themed "Spread A Little Kindness", Middleton - in a speech recorded last week - spoke on the importance of mental health, and the need for students to look out for one another.

In the second part of the assembly, Middleton also facilitated a Zoom discussion on the meaning of the word "kindness" with students from Waterloo Primary Academy in Blackpool.

Set up in response to school closures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Oak National Academy aims to bridge the gap and ease the home-based learning process by providing free resources to parents and teachers.

Every Thursday morning, the learning network hosts digital assemblies. An emulation of physical assemblies at school, it hopes to preserve the sense of normalcy for students.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge didn't letting the lockdown stop her from looking her very best as she carried out her royal duties. She donned a S$69 cabbage-print royal blue dress from British retailer, Marks & Spencer.